NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 9,206 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 273.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for approximately 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $13,166,674. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 105,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.