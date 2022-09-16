NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 4,144 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 214.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.58. 343,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.