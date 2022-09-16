NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after acquiring an additional 724,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 3.3 %

ROKU stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 152,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.50 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $350.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.