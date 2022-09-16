NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.94 and traded as high as C$11.30. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 876,246 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.28.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.83.

Insider Transactions at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,814.30. In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.54, for a total transaction of C$316,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,803,522.68. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,814.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,100.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.