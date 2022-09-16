Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

