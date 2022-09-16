Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

