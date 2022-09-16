Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sono-Tek from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $7.33 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

