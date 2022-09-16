Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $7,321,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.