North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North Mountain Merger

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North Mountain Merger stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

North Mountain Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMMCW remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 23,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

