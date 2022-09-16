Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,160,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

