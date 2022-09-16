Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.98. The stock had a trading volume of 509,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 143.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.