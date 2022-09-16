Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Shares Up 0.3%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 9,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 5,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

