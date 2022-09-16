Nobility (NBL) Price Reaches $0.0000

Nobility (NBL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Nobility has a market cap of $2.82 million and $21,108.00 worth of Nobility was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nobility coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nobility has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Nobility was first traded on August 4th, 2021. Nobility’s total supply is 59,667,242,681 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000,000 coins. Nobility’s official website is nobilitytoken.com. The Reddit community for Nobility is https://reddit.com/r/nobilitytoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nobility’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A BSC token that enters the esports landscape aiming to organize and provide tournaments with large prize pools, helping content creators earn more from playing the games they love, and more use cases that will fill holes within the community.”

