Nexus Investment Management ULC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,135 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 4.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

