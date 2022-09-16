New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. 47,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,091,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 132.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

