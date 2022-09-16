New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 7.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 11,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 973,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.
New Fortress Energy Stock Down 5.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.