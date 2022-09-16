New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 7.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 11,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 973,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

