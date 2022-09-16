New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 242 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $427,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 691,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

