New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 523,620 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 617,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ICF traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. 141,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

