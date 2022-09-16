New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 1,878,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

