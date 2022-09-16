New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.82. 53,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

