New Capital Management LP Purchases 26,062 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up 0.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 196,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

