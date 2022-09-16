New Capital Management LP Makes New $37.67 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,574,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,667,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 20.7% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 18,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

