Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 291,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

