Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $235.38 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average is $246.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 184,993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Netflix by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

