Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,278,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,540,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $112.81 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $143.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

