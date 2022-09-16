NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.75

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.75 and traded as high as $38.67. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 128,129 shares.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

