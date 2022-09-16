Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Hits $3.37 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $11,575.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,430,279 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

