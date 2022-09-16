National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,892,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

National Research Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 183,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,008. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

About National Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 27.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in National Research by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in National Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Research by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.