National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Trading Down 4.9%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.78 and last traded at $61.92. 21,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 277,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in National Health Investors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.