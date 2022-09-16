Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.56. 8,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.