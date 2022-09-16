Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOXGet Rating) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.56. 8,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 31.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

