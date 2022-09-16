Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director William A. Foley Acquires 1,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director William A. Foley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MYE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. 254,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,693. The company has a market cap of $642.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 192.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MYE shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.