Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director William A. Foley Acquires 1,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) Director William A. Foley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Myers Industries Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MYE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. 254,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,693. The company has a market cap of $642.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on MYE shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Myers Industries
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
