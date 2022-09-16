My Personal CFO LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for 3.4% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.26. 14,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,363. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

