Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $12.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

