MTC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,130 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.63 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

