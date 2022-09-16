M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $283.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

