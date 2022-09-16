M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QID. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,510,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 470,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 85,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,327 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QID opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

