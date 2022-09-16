Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

