Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MGRUF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.