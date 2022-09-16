Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.08.

MS opened at $88.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

