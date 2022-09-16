Morgan Stanley Lowers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $173.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.