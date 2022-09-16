Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Innovid Price Performance

Shares of CTV opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Innovid has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

