Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 7,606 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 989,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

