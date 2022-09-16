Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,842 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

