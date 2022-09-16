Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,452 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,545. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $144.78 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

