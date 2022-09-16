Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 26,584 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,584 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.98. 59,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,602. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

