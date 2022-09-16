Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,133 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Comcast by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 42,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,641,000. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,729,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 598,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,490,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

