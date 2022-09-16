Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.53 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $100.35. 66,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,960. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

