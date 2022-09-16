Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,605. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

