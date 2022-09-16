Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.