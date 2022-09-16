Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 9,903 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.