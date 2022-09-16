Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 5,669 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 267.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

PXD stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.87. 33,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its 200 day moving average is $242.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

